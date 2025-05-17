Flamboyant city lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR reveals why employees at his Law Firm only work from 8am to 2pm







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has opened up about a near-death experience during the COVID-19 pandemic that led him to radically change his lifestyle - and that of his employees.

In a heartfelt post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kipkorir shared how his 2020 hospitalization for COVID-19 at Aga Khan University Hospital forced him to reflect deeply on life, wealth, and priorities.

He spent weeks in solitary isolation, with no visitors allowed and no known cure available.

“For the entire November 2020, I was admitted to solitary existence… I knew I may not survive, but I refused my thoughts to think about dying! It was the worst experience,” he recounted.

After battling lingering side effects for months, Kipkorir says the experience changed his outlook entirely.

He realized that material possessions meant little in the face of mortality.

This reflection led him to restructure his law firm to allow staff to work only from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every weekday.

“When I resumed work in May 2021, I made up my mind that henceforth, my staff and I will work from 8 am to 2 pm, Monday to Friday, forever!”

“We are the only business in Kenya, if not the whole world, that stops work at 2 pm,” he wrote.

Kipkorir says the move was about valuing life, family, and health over endless pursuit of wealth.

“My solitary stay… allowed me to reflect on life, the vanity of riches, love of family, loyalty of few BFFs, and the duplicity of many others,” he added.

He urged others to live more intentionally.

“When you see me breaking bread or taking wine every afternoon, rest assured, I have done my work for the day… What is ours will always be.”

