Former Bumula MP, MWAMBU MABONGA, almost breaks down as he buries his daughter and disputes claims that she took her own life (VIDEO)







Monday, May 5, 2025 - Former Bumula Member of Parliament, Mwambu Mabonga, has raised serious concerns over the mysterious death of his daughter, Rebecca Sifua Mabonga, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, who was laid to rest over the weekend.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Mabonga nearly broke down as he recounted the frustrations he has faced in seeking justice for his daughter.

He pointed a finger at the Military Police Unit based at Kahawa Barracks, accusing them of obstructing investigations into the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death.

“I am not happy with the military police unit at Kahawa Barracks. I want to see the rope they claim my daughter used to commit suicide,” Mabonga said, raising doubts on the suicide narrative provided by authorities.

The former MP also took issue with the father of his late daughter’s boyfriend, a senior KDF officer at the same barracks, alleging that he has been interfering with the ongoing investigations.







Mabonga vowed not to rest until the truth behind his daughter’s death is uncovered.

According to him, the situation at his daughter’s apartment along Thika Road, where she was reported to have taken her own life, only added to his suspicion.

“When I visited the house, I found her boyfriend sitting in the tableroom watching TV, looking completely unbothered,” he claimed.

“This is the same man who says she killed herself in the bathroom while he was just there, watching television,” he added.

Watch the video.

Former Bumula MP, MWAMBU MABONGA, almost breaks down as he buries his daughter and disputes claims that she took her own life pic.twitter.com/4VM0N04wQ3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025

