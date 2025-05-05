Former Bumula MP, MWAMBU MABONGA, almost breaks down as he buries his daughter and disputes claims that she took her own life (VIDEO)

Monday, May 5, 2025 - Former Bumula Member of Parliament, Mwambu Mabonga, has raised serious concerns over the mysterious death of his daughter, Rebecca Sifua Mabonga, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, who was laid to rest over the weekend.
Speaking during the burial ceremony, Mabonga nearly broke
down as he recounted the frustrations he has faced in seeking justice for his
daughter.
He pointed a finger at the Military Police Unit based at
Kahawa Barracks, accusing them of obstructing investigations into the
circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death.
“I am not happy with the military police unit at Kahawa Barracks. I want to see the rope they claim my daughter used to commit suicide,” Mabonga said, raising doubts on the suicide narrative provided by authorities.
The former MP also took issue with the father of his late
daughter’s boyfriend, a senior KDF officer at the same barracks, alleging that
he has been interfering with the ongoing investigations.
Mabonga vowed not to rest until the truth behind his
daughter’s death is uncovered.
According to him, the situation at his daughter’s apartment
along Thika Road, where she was reported to have taken her own life, only added
to his suspicion.
“When I visited the house, I found her boyfriend sitting in
the tableroom watching TV, looking completely unbothered,” he claimed.
“This is the same man who says she killed herself in the
bathroom while he was just there, watching television,” he added.
Watch the video.
Former Bumula MP, MWAMBU MABONGA, almost breaks down as he buries his daughter and disputes claims that she took her own life pic.twitter.com/4VM0N04wQ3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 5, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
