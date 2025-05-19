A patient takes his own life at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital - His body was discovered inside a toilet in the ward







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A 38-year-old patient identified as Mike Juma died by suspected suicide on Sunday at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital after reportedly hanging himself inside a toilet in Ward Seven, where he was admitted for tuberculosis treatment.

According to hospital CEO, Dr. Vincent Oduor, Juma had gone to the male toilet to bathe before his body was later discovered by a caretaker who alerted hospital staff.

Homa Bay Sub County Police Commander Emmanuel Kiplagat confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest the patient had missed his TB medications prior to the incident.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST