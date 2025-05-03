Drama as LADY storms a popular Kisumu nightclub in a Dera and beats up her husband like a burukenge for entertaining slay queens (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Revelers at a popular Kisumu nightclub were treated to unexpected drama after a furious woman stormed the premises and physically assaulted a man believed to be her husband for allegedly entertaining “slay queens.”

In a now-viral video, the visibly enraged woman is seen landing several blows on the intoxicated man, eventually pinning him to the floor as stunned onlookers watched.

The scuffle brought business at the club to a temporary halt as patrons gathered around to witness the chaotic scene.

It took the swift intervention of club bouncers to restrain the woman and escort her out of the venue, restoring calm to the entertainment spot.

The footage has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many Kenyans speculating whether the woman has a background in boxing or martial arts due to the precision and aggression of her attack.

Drama as LADY storms a popular Kisumu nightclub in a Dera and beats up her husband like a burukenge for entertaining slay queens pic.twitter.com/sIsSCOI8RG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST