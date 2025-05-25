Drama as Ugandan activist and fierce MUSEVENI critic, STELLA NYANZI, is blocked from flying to Germany at JKIA







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Ugandan activist and scholar Dr. Stella Nyanzi has claimed she was blocked from flying to Germany at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, May 24th, despite holding valid refugee documentation.

In a statement shared on her official social media platforms, Nyanzi, a vocal critic of President Museveni, alleged that a German International Labour Organisation (ILO) official, identified only as Constantine, blocked her from boarding an Etihad Airways flight back to Germany.

Nyanzi, who is a legally recognized refugee under the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), said she presented all necessary documentation confirming her status but was still denied travel.

"Constantine has declared that I am NOT a refugee in Germany, despite showing him BAMF’s positive decision confirming my status in Munich," she stated.

"He insisted I must reapply for re-entry."

Nyanzi, visibly frustrated, described the treatment as inhumane and said she was left stranded at JKIA.

She now plans to approach the German Embassy in Nairobi to seek answers and redress.

“I have Saturday and Sunday to burn in Nairobi as I try to find my way to the German Embassy where Constantine works,” she added.

This comes days after another Ugandan activist and journalist Agather Atuhaire, was detained and tortured in Tanzania before being dumped at the Mutukula border.

The Kenyan DAILY POST