Was this incident in Kibera where a woman grabbed President RUTO’s hand and dragged him to the crowd scripted? (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Kibera on Friday, May 23rd, when a woman unexpectedly grabbed President William Ruto’s hand, causing a brief commotion during a public event.

In the viral footage, the woman is seen reaching out to greet the President shortly after his arrival at the crowded venue.

As she held on, one of Ruto’s bodyguards attempted to intervene, but the woman did not immediately let go, causing the President to briefly lose balance.

Surrounded by his security detail and Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, Ruto was seen steadying himself by holding onto Jalang’o’s back.

Despite the tense moment, the President kept his composure, smiled, and graciously called the woman back for a second handshake before security officers pushed her back into the crowd.

The incident has sparked debate online, with some netizens speculating that the moment may have been staged to portray the President as humble and approachable ahead of the 2027 elections.

We have no country here😂pic.twitter.com/6i5KGdPvbe — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 24, 2025

