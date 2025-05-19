A police imposter arrested in Kayole - He has been conducting patrols and robbing unsuspecting members of the public (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 19, 2025 - A police imposter
has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi, following an intelligence-led operation.
The suspect had been conducting patrols in police uniform
and robbing unsuspecting members of the public.
Two accomplices had been posing as arrested suspects to
further convince the public of his legitimacy.
However, after receiving complaints from locals, authorities
intervened and apprehended him.
The arrested individual is expected to face charges of
impersonating a police officer.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
