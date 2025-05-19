A police imposter arrested in Kayole - He has been conducting patrols and robbing unsuspecting members of the public (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A police imposter has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi, following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect had been conducting patrols in police uniform and robbing unsuspecting members of the public.

Two accomplices had been posing as arrested suspects to further convince the public of his legitimacy.

However, after receiving complaints from locals, authorities intervened and apprehended him.

The arrested individual is expected to face charges of impersonating a police officer.

