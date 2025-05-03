Dr. OFWENEKE opens up on how alcohol destroyed his second marriage - ‘I was in the club almost every night” (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - In a candid interview on Radio 47, comedian and media personality Sande Bush, better known as Dr. Ofweneke, opened up about how alcohol played a central role in the breakdown of his second marriage with Christine Tenderess.

Reflecting on their time together, Ofweneke revealed that he became heavily entangled in Nairobi’s nightlife, often spending nights in clubs with friends.

“I was in the club almost every night. I’d lose track of time and end up sleeping in lounges,” he admitted.

He confessed to coming home at dawn, drained and disinterested, which gradually eroded the emotional connection with his partner.

“My behavior never changed,” he said.

“She was emotionally drained. I wasn’t present, and I couldn’t even handle small disagreements - I’d just run to the club.”

Taking full responsibility, Ofweneke shared that his second marriage ultimately failed because of these habits.

“I’ll be honest with you - my second marriage failed because of alcohol,” he told listeners.

“We couldn’t solve even the smallest issues.”

“Something minor would happen, and I’d escape to the club.”

“We never addressed anything in a sober state.”

Ofweneke and Tenderess went public in 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

While they once seemed inseparable, their love story quietly ended after three years.

