Dr. OFWENEKE opens up on how alcohol destroyed his second marriage - ‘I was in the club almost every night” (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - In a candid interview on Radio 47, comedian and media personality Sande Bush, better known as Dr. Ofweneke, opened up about how alcohol played a central role in the breakdown of his second marriage with Christine Tenderess.
Reflecting on their time together, Ofweneke revealed that he
became heavily entangled in Nairobi’s nightlife, often spending nights in clubs
with friends.
“I was in the club almost every night. I’d lose track of
time and end up sleeping in lounges,” he admitted.
He confessed to coming home at dawn, drained and
disinterested, which gradually eroded the emotional connection with his
partner.
“My behavior never changed,” he said.
“She was emotionally drained. I wasn’t present, and I
couldn’t even handle small disagreements - I’d just run to the club.”
Taking full responsibility, Ofweneke shared that his second
marriage ultimately failed because of these habits.
“I’ll be honest with you - my second marriage failed because of
alcohol,” he told listeners.
“We couldn’t solve even the
smallest issues.”
“Something minor would happen, and
I’d escape to the club.”
“We never addressed anything in a
sober state.”
Ofweneke and Tenderess went public in 2019 and got engaged
in 2021.
While they once seemed inseparable, their love story quietly
ended after three years.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments