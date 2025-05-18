ANNE WAITHERA’s husband suspected of killing her and dumping her body at Mathioya River - He lied to her family that she had taken her own life

Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Usikimye, a local human rights organization, has highlighted the brutal murder of 35-year-old Anne Waithera.
Anne’s body was found near Mathioya River.
Her husband claimed that she had taken her own life but it
was later established that he killed her and faked the suicide theory.
This is Anne
Waithera
She was 35
years.
She worked as a
milk collection agent in Kangema, Muranga.
Anne was
staying in Mathioya River with her Husband and her two children
On Saturday
afternoon, her body was found beside the Mathioya River. She was taken to the
mortuary and her husband insisted that she had died by suicide as she had
accumulated debts due to 'gambling'.
The husband
called her family to announce her death and the cause. Her sister was troubled
by the issue and travelled to find out more details. This is where she found
out the children were afraid of their father and he has deleted all her
messages and Whatsapp.
She insisted
that her family who lives in Githurai come and have an autopsy done as well as
report the matter to the police. The husband refused but the family went ahead
and it was found that Anne had been murdered by being hit by a blunt object on
her head and drowned after death.
Anne's family
called Usikimye at this point yesterday when the man's family came to their
house to negotiate that she would just be buried ' tuwache mambo mingi' . We
left the office at 12am but the major win was ;STOP ORDER for the burial were
issued by the court this morning. Anne was to be buried quietly tomorrow.
We await the police investigation into this.
