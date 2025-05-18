ANNE WAITHERA’s husband suspected of killing her and dumping her body at Mathioya River - He lied to her family that she had taken her own life







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Usikimye, a local human rights organization, has highlighted the brutal murder of 35-year-old Anne Waithera.

Anne’s body was found near Mathioya River.

Her husband claimed that she had taken her own life but it was later established that he killed her and faked the suicide theory.

This is Anne Waithera

She was 35 years.

She worked as a milk collection agent in Kangema, Muranga.

Anne was staying in Mathioya River with her Husband and her two children

On Saturday afternoon, her body was found beside the Mathioya River. She was taken to the mortuary and her husband insisted that she had died by suicide as she had accumulated debts due to 'gambling'.

The husband called her family to announce her death and the cause. Her sister was troubled by the issue and travelled to find out more details. This is where she found out the children were afraid of their father and he has deleted all her messages and Whatsapp.

She insisted that her family who lives in Githurai come and have an autopsy done as well as report the matter to the police. The husband refused but the family went ahead and it was found that Anne had been murdered by being hit by a blunt object on her head and drowned after death.

Anne's family called Usikimye at this point yesterday when the man's family came to their house to negotiate that she would just be buried ' tuwache mambo mingi' . We left the office at 12am but the major win was ;STOP ORDER for the burial were issued by the court this morning. Anne was to be buried quietly tomorrow.

We await the police investigation into this.

