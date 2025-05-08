Actress DOREA CHEGE’s reaction after a LADY sent her evidence of her baby daddy DJ DIBUL having ‘raw fun’ with slay queens wows Kenyans (SCREENSHOTS)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Actress and content creator Dorea Chege has sparked buzz online with her calm response after a woman accused her partner, Dickson Ndegwa, better known as DJ Dibul, of cheating.

The nosy lady, claiming to be a friend of one of DJ Dibul’s alleged side chicks, told Dorea she had evidence of him hooking up with multiple women in his car and various Airbnbs.

However, Dorea, best known for her role as Maggie in Maria, stunned netizens with her unbothered reply:

“Why are you telling me?”

Her composed reaction, just days after welcoming their first child, a daughter, impressed many who expected outrage instead.

See the screenshots and reactions below.

