PHOTOs of the grave where Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE will be buried - All is vanity







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - The grave where the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, will be laid to rest is now complete.

Photos of his final resting place have surfaced on social media, drawing the attention of both his supporters and the general public.

Charles Were will be buried at his rural home in Homa Bay County on May 9th, 2025.

The body is expected to be airlifted to Kabunde Airstrip the day before, allowing members of the public to pay their respects before the final burial ceremony.

The images circulating online show a well-prepared grave site, surrounded by a peaceful and serene environment.

See photos.

