CNN’s LARRY MADOWO shares chilling death threats and racist abuse he received for fact-checking TRUMP’s and RAMAPHOSA’s meeting!







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - CNN International correspondent, Larry Madowo, has shared chilling death threats and racist abuse he received following his fact-check report on the controversial White House meeting between U.S President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The backlash comes days after Madowo exposed false claims by President Trump alleging “white genocide” in South Africa.

In a post shared online, Madowo said he received a disturbing email from an anonymous sender who urged him to end his life and labeled him a propagandist.

The message, laced with racial slurs including the n-word, also contained a threat referencing the next four years and a cruel wish for cancer upon the journalist.

“I fact-checked the ‘white genocide’ claims on CNN. Then came the racist hate mail...”

“This person created a new email address just to be racist to me.”

“I admire the commitment,” Madowo wrote.

The seasoned journalist also posted a screenshot of the email, noting the hateful language used.

“Lots of big words when he could have just called me the n-word and kept it moving,” he quipped.

In his CNN report, Madowo cited crime data showing that farm murders in South Africa accounted for just 0.2% of all killings between April and December 2024 - 36 cases in total, only seven of which involved white farmers.

The controversy comes amid rising claims from some white South Africans who have sought asylum in the United States, citing fears of racial violence and political instability.

