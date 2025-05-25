The moment SAMIDOH was heckled as ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants rent the air at his event after meeting DP KITHURE KINDIKI (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 25, 2025 - Mugithi sensation, Samidoh Muchoki, faced a hostile crowd during his performance on Saturday night, as revelers loudly chanted “Ruto must go” at his own event.
The backlash followed a recent meeting between Samidoh and
several Kikuyu musicians with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen
residence.
Among the artists present were Karangu Muraya, Ben Githae,
Jose Gatutura, DJ Fatxo, Sammy Irungu, Martin Wajanet, and Ngaruiya Junior.
Deputy President Kindiki, in a statement issued on Saturday,
May 24th, said the musicians had sought Government intervention to
dismantle cartels in the creative industry and to protect artists from
political coercion.
“Musicians and others in the creative space are seeking Government
intervention to ensure exploitative cartels are removed and their talent is
more rewarding,” Kindiki stated.
However, the public interpreted the meeting as an
endorsement of President Ruto’s administration - sparking anger among fans, who
have since turned against the artists, accusing them of political betrayal.
Ruto must Go rent the air at samidoh event after he met with kindiki. pic.twitter.com/k7QsuFiNT2— Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) May 25, 2025
