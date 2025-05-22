RUTO’s list of advisors continues to grow as he appoints former MP as senior political advisor - See FULL LIST!







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed former Turkana North MP and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member, Christopher Doye Nakuleu, as his new Senior Political Advisor, adding to the growing list of advisors at State House.

Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community (EAC), Beatrice Askul Moe, welcomed the appointment, commending Nakuleu’s vast political experience.

“Congratulations, Christopher Doye Nakuleu, on your appointment as Senior Political Advisor to President William Ruto.”

“Your experience as an EALA member, two-term MP, and former Speaker of the Turkana County Assembly has prepared you well for this role,” she wrote in a congratulatory message.

Nakuleu’s appointment comes just under three months after his resignation as Speaker of the Turkana County Assembly on February 26th, following a motion for his removal over alleged gross misconduct.

The growing list has sparked concerns over the ballooning wage bill, with critics questioning the president’s pledge to cut Government spending.

The full list of presidential advisors now includes:

1. Makau Mutua – Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs

2. Moses Kuria – Senior Economic Advisor

3. David Ndii – Chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors

4. Monica Juma – National Security Advisor

5. Dominic Menjo – Food Security and Animal Production Advisor

6. Edward Kisiang’ani – Senior Advisor and Member of the Council of Economic Advisors

7. Joseph Boinnet – Deputy National Security Advisor

8. Jaoko Oburu – Special Advisor on Youth Economic Empowerment

9. Silvester Kasuku – Governance Advisor

10. Harriette Chiggai – Advisor on Women’s Rights

11. Abdi Guliye – Advisor on Livestock and Rangeland Management

12. Nancy Laibuni – Associate Member of the Council of Economic Advisors

13. Kennedy Ogeto – Senior Legal Advisor

14. Augustine Cheruiyot – Senior Advisor and Head of the Presidential Economic Secretariat

15. Henry Kinyua – Advisor on Food Security

16. Joe Ager – Advisor on Governance

17. Karisa Nzai – Political Advisor

18. Ali Somane – Advisor on Security Affairs in the Office of the National Security

19. Mohammed Hassan – Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors

20. Steven Otieno – Advisor on Cooperatives

21. Christopher Doye Nakuleu – Senior Political Advisor

