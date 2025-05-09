CHARITY MUKAMI found dead in pool of blood in her matrimonial house - Husband’s disturbing note revealed







Friday, May 9, 2025 - Local human rights group, Usikimye, has reported a femicide case involving a young woman, who is suspected to have been killed by her husband.

Charity’s body was found in her matrimonial home lying in a pool of blood and a note written by husband, who is on the run, revealed.

Read:

This is Charity Mukami Machira. She lived in Kirigiti and worked in an insurance company in their procurement department.

Her family described her as a generous , smart , soft spoken and always had a kind word to tell everyone. She just turned 30 on 02nd May.

Her best friend called her on Monday morning and she didn't pick her calls.

A bit alarmed she called a friend who usually uses the bus with Charity to go to work together, she said she hadn't seen her that morning.

She kept calling Charity and as it wasn't her behavior not to pick calls , she shared with another mutual friend about her discomfiture.

They reached out to her mother who said for the first time Charity hadn't called her that morning as she always did.

Her mother reached out to her workplace and was informed that she hadn't reported.

Her colleagues said she hadn't responded to calls or emails either. Her husband Boni wasn't answering her calls either.

They contacted a neighbour who they were in Chama together, she told them she had heard a loud scream on Sunday night but she wasn't sure where it could possibly have come from.

Armed with this information they went to her landlady and together with the police they broke down the door to her house.

There they found Charity. Lifeless. Bloody. Murdered.

Her postmortem reads she had been hit six times on the head. Three wounds on her forehead. Behind her ear and behind her head.

Her husband Boniface Mwaniki Mugo had left a note addressed to Charity's brother: He stated that everything in that house belonged to him. The goods should be given to his younger brother. The man's last call was traced to Meru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST