Drama as slain MP CHARLES WERE’s brother wails uncontrollably and accuses Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO of being behind his murder (VIDEO)

Friday, May 9, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded when the brother of the late Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, publicly accused Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of being behind his sibling’s assassination.





The emotional outburst occurred during a memorial service held in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, where the family and supporters gathered to honor the late legislator.





In the heart-wrenching video, the bereaved brother is seen wailing uncontrollably, demanding accountability and justice for the untimely death of his sibling.





He alleges that PS Omollo, along with other unnamed officials, orchestrated the murder due to political differences and personal vendettas.





The Interior PS has yet to publicly respond to these serious allegations.





However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has assured the public that investigations are ongoing, with efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.





The late MP, who was serving his second term, had previously expressed concerns for his safety, citing threats from political adversaries.





Charles Ong'ondo Were’s brother is accusing PS Raymond Omollo of being the main suspect. Homa Bay is boiling. pic.twitter.com/6YRqcFTQ8P — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 8, 2025



