Inside the shady past of PS OMOLLO’s ally EBEL OCHIENG, the Form 2 dropout believed to have financed MP WERE’s murder - Did he kill his own brother?







Friday, May 9, 2025 - Former UDA Nyanza Regional Coordinator and Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) board member, Ebel Ochieng Kalo, is in police custody after he was linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were.

Ebel, also known as Dave Last Born, was picked up by detectives in Nakuru on Wednesday, hours after police recovered a firearm used to kill Were during a sting operation at Chokaa Estate along Kangundo Road.

It is believed that Ebel, a close associate of Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, was the financier of Were’s murder.

Questions surrounding Ebel's background and integrity have resurfaced, with political blogger Aoko Otieno alleging that Kalo is a Form 2 dropout who rose to public office through questionable means.

According to Aoko, Ebel was previously blamed for the mysterious disappearance of his own brother - a disappearance allegedly exploited by Kalo to forge academic documents using his sibling's identity.

The forged credentials are believed to have been instrumental in securing his appointment to government positions, including his recent role at LBDA.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

