Boss in the office and baddie in a club - This Slay Queen shaking her NYASH in a club is a HR manager (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A viral video capturing the two contrasting sides of a woman, who works as a Human Resource (HR) manager, has taken social media by storm.

During the week, she commands authority in the workplace, dressed sharply and exuding full-on corporate boss energy.

But come the weekend, she transforms into a nightlife sensation - dressed to impress, dancing the night away like a true slay queen.

The video, that is part of an online challenge, has sparked a heated debate online.

Some netizens are applauding her for embracing both sides of life - profession and pleasure - and refusing to let work limit her personal freedom.

"Work hard, play harder," one user wrote.

However, not everyone is impressed. Critics have questioned the appropriateness of her lifestyle, with some wondering how she would handle HR responsibilities if she had to interview someone she partied with.

"What if one of those club guys walks into her office for a job interview?" one user asked.

See the video below.