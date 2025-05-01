ALIGONGEWA! Man hilariously narrates how he travelled from Nakuru to Nairobi to see his girlfriend unannounced and found her with another man!







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after narrating how his surprise visit to girlfriend went wrong.

The Nakuru-based man had planned to surprise his girlfriend in Nairobi with an unannounced visit.

However, the surprise was on him.

Upon arrival, he found her with another man - who happened to be driving a sleek Benz.

Instead of causing a scene, he chose to handle the situation calmly.

Lacking fare to return to Nakuru, the man revealed that the boyfriend - yes, the one with the Benz - offered to drive him back.

To top it off, the unexpected chauffeur even bought him food along the way.

Taking to social media, he wrote:

“I traveled from Nakuru to Nairobi to see my lady unannounced.

“I found her with another guy who drives a Benz.

“I didn’t have money to go back to Nakuru, so they drove me back.

“That car is something else.

“The guy is cool, plus he bought me some food on the way.”

His post has since gone viral, with netizens split, some praising his composure and sense of humor, while others sympathize with his unfortunate romantic misadventure.

See the post and reactions below.

