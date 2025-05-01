ALIGONGEWA! Man hilariously narrates how he travelled from Nakuru to Nairobi to see his girlfriend unannounced and found her with another man!

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after narrating how his surprise visit to girlfriend went wrong.
The Nakuru-based man had planned to surprise his girlfriend
in Nairobi with an unannounced visit.
However, the surprise was on him.
Upon arrival, he found her with another man - who happened
to be driving a sleek Benz.
Instead of causing a scene, he chose to handle the situation
calmly.
Lacking fare to return to Nakuru, the man revealed that the
boyfriend - yes, the one with the Benz - offered to drive him back.
To top it off, the unexpected chauffeur even bought him food
along the way.
Taking to social media, he wrote:
“I traveled from Nakuru to Nairobi to see my lady
unannounced.
“I found her with another guy who drives a Benz.
“I didn’t have money to go back to Nakuru, so they drove
me back.
“That car is something else.
“The guy is cool, plus he bought me some food on the
way.”
His post has since gone viral, with netizens split, some
praising his composure and sense of humor, while others sympathize with his
unfortunate romantic misadventure.
See the post and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments