Body of a man discovered along Outering Road with a gunshot wound (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - The body of a man was discovered early Saturday morning near the Outering Road flyover, close to Top Gear School in Nairobi, sparking concern and speculation among residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the body appeared to have a gunshot wound, though authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death.

Local residents who stumbled upon the body alerted the police, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown and no suspects have been apprehended.

Police have launched a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

