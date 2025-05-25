Meet EMMANUEL MAKOKHA, the man who fell into the grave and died during burial - He was reportedly having an affair with the deceased’s wife (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - A tragic and bizarre incident has left the village of Marenga in Busia County searching for answers after 28-year-old Emmanuel Makokha died in a freak accident during a funeral ceremony.

Makokha, who was beating a drum at the burial, suddenly fell into the open grave meant for the deceased, hitting his head on the coffin before landing inside.

While medical experts suggest the severe head trauma caused his death, local villagers are whispering about a more sinister explanation.

Many believe Makokha's alleged affair with the deceased's wife led to supernatural retribution, citing the Luhya tradition that "lazima angefuata yeye" (he was bound to follow him).

Makokha’s mysterious death has sparked intense debate between those who view it as a tragic accident and others convinced it was spiritual punishment for his rumored affair with the deceased’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST