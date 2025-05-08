Furious Governor NYONG’O blasts RUTO’s ‘project’ in Luo Nyanza as ‘daylight robbery’ and ‘economic coup’ - Warns of dire consequences!







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has launched a fierce attack on Ruto’s Government over the expedited leasing of Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar factories, calling the process a secretive and unlawful betrayal of Western Kenya’s farmers.

In a strongly worded statement, Nyong’o described the move as ‘daylight robbery’ and an “economic coup.”

“We are dismayed to learn that the planned leasing of Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar factories has been fast-tracked and finalised under a cloak of secrecy,” Nyong’o said

“This is nothing short of daylight robbery, an economic coup against over 60,000 farmers involving 15,000 hectares of farmland essential public offices, churches, mosques, homes, and renowned learning institutions,” the Governor declared.

This comes despite public support for the move from two major unions, the Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers and KUSPAWU, who endorsed the Government’s plan to lease four state-owned mills (Chemelil, Muhoroni, Nzoia, and Sony).

However, Nyong’o questioned the competence of some of the shortlisted firms, citing their inexperience in the sugar industry and alleging criminal conduct, including ongoing land disputes involving one of the bidders.

The Governor further decried the lack of public participation, manipulation of land records, and absence of value-for-money guarantees as required by Article 227 of the Constitution.

Nyong’o’s opposition to sugar sector privatisation is longstanding.

In 2016, he and the late Jakoyo Midiwo filed a Senate petition against a similar plan.

The Government officially re-launched the leasing initiative in October 2023, with bids for the four mills closing in March 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST