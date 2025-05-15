Fire in the mountain as GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA skips launch of GACHAGUA’s DCP Party and meets MATIANG’I instead (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has sparked political speculation after skipping the highly publicized launch of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s new political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Instead of attending the Lavington event, Wamuchomba was spotted accompanying former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to a meeting with 2027 presidential hopeful Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary has been fronted by the Jubilee Party as its presidential flag bearer for the upcoming election.

Wamuchomba, once a staunch defender of Gachagua, had been widely expected to assume the role of National Women’s Leader in DCP - a position that ultimately went to former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru.

Her absence has fueled talk of a growing rift between Gachagua and key Mt. Kenya leaders who are increasingly uneasy with his perceived regional focus.

Wamuchomba recently cautioned Gachagua against concentrating solely on Mt. Kenya, urging a more national outlook.

During the launch, Gachagua revealed he had spent six months consulting Kenyans at the grassroots, leading to the formation of DCP.

“Kenyans have asked us to form a party that will deliver a government by the people, for the people,” he said.

The party’s slogan, Skiza Wakenya (Listen to Kenyans), and its symbol - a hand holding an ear - reflect its promise of inclusivity and citizen engagement.

The DCP’s official colors are green, red, white, and black.

