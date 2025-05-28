BEATRICE ELACHI sends bold message to RUTO during 2025 National Prayer Breakfast - “We have loved money more than country’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, lamented the state of the nation’s leadership, youth, and institutions while delivering a prayer during the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast.

In a candid confession on behalf of Kenya’s political class, Elachi asked for divine forgiveness for the three arms of government, accusing them of corruption, greed, and dereliction of duty.

“You gave us a privilege, and we took it as a right. We compromised our needs - our airports, waters, and boundaries.”

“We have loved money more than country,” she admitted.

Elachi also reflected on the failures of parenting and moral guidance, saying;

“We became unable parents. We let children be who they wanted, now they have rebelled, and we cry. Father, forgive us.”

She called for a return to integrity in governance, an end to wasteful tendering practices, and the safeguarding of public resources.

Elachi further decried the growing influence of social media, calling on religious leaders to help reclaim the country’s moral compass.

“We must sort out that sector,” she said, “and have the courage to stand for what is right - for our generation and the future of Kenya.”

Beatrice Elachi decided to inject through prayers. Aliamua kuchoma shule na certificates zote ndani. The fear is gone! pic.twitter.com/0x1fcDEcs4 — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 28, 2025