IG KANJA speaks on SAMIDOH transfer to bandit prone region amid “Wantam” controversy

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has addressed the transfer of popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, alias Samidoh, to the Administration Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.
The move follows the circulation of a viral video showing
Samidoh chanting “Wantam” during a performance - a slang term used by critics
of President William Ruto to call for Kenyans to vote out Ruto in 2027
elections.
The timing of the transfer has led to speculation that it
was a disciplinary response.
However, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, IG Kanja
downplayed the claims, stating that transfers within the service are routine
and part of regular administrative procedures.
“Police officers, including Samidoh, are subject to
transfers and redeployments as operational needs arise,” Kanja said,
maintaining that no special disciplinary action was tied to the singer’s
redeployment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments