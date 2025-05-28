IG KANJA speaks on SAMIDOH transfer to bandit prone region amid “Wantam” controversy







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has addressed the transfer of popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, alias Samidoh, to the Administration Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

The move follows the circulation of a viral video showing Samidoh chanting “Wantam” during a performance - a slang term used by critics of President William Ruto to call for Kenyans to vote out Ruto in 2027 elections.

The timing of the transfer has led to speculation that it was a disciplinary response.

However, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, IG Kanja downplayed the claims, stating that transfers within the service are routine and part of regular administrative procedures.

“Police officers, including Samidoh, are subject to transfers and redeployments as operational needs arise,” Kanja said, maintaining that no special disciplinary action was tied to the singer’s redeployment.

