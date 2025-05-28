Politician’s bodyguard on the spot for assaulting a civilian in Eastleigh







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A case of alleged physical and emotional assault involving a police constable attached to a senior Government official has emerged in Eastleigh, raising fresh concerns over impunity and abuse of power within the country's security ranks.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the Equity Bank area at the intersection of 12th Street and Second Avenue.

A member of the public reportedly encountered a traffic obstruction and, upon honking to alert the driver of the offending vehicle, was met with a crude and hostile response from a female passenger in the back seat.

The individual was later identified as Police Constable Hakima Abdullahi, said to be currently attached to Nominated Member of Parliament Hon. Sulekha Hulbale Harun.

According to reports, the situation escalated when the complainant approached the taxi to understand the cause of the aggression.

Instead of de-escalating the matter, PC Hakima is said to have verbally abused the civilian, spat in their face, and slapped them multiple times in public view.

The incident was later reported at the Eastleigh North Police Station, where the victim officially logged a complaint seeking justice and immediate disciplinary action against the officer.

The victim, who says they suffered both physical and emotional distress from the encounter, is also demanding an apology and a formal investigation into PC Hakima's conduct.

They have expressed concern that without public pressure and oversight, the matter might be downplayed due to the officer’s political connections.

"Hi Nyakundi. I want to report what happened to me on the night of Tuesday, May 27th, around 10:30 PM near the Equity Bank roundabout in Eastleigh. I came across a taxi blocking the road, so I honked briefly to alert the driver.

Suddenly, a woman in the back seat, who I later found out is Police Constable Hakima Abdullahi, responded by raising her middle finger at me. I was shocked, especially knowing she’s a public servant and a fellow Muslim.

I calmly approached the taxi to ask why she behaved that way. Instead of explaining or calming down, she verbally abused me, spat in my face, and slapped me several times right there in front of other people.

Her actions caused me emotional pain and physical humiliation. I later learned she is attached to Nominated MP Hon. Sulekha Hulbale Harun, which might explain why she acted with such impunity. No one in public service should behave like that, especially in uniform."

