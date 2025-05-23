RUTO expands Homa Bay State Lodge ahead of Madaraka Day visit and evicts nearby families amid tough economic times (See PHOTOs)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - With just days to go before this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, construction works are in full swing at the Homa Bay State Lodge in preparation for President William Ruto's anticipated visit.

The President is set to preside over the national holiday at the newly named Raila Odinga Stadium.

However, the rapid expansion of the State Lodge has not gone without controversy.

The Catholic Church in Homa Bay has voiced concern over the eviction of local families to pave way for the ongoing development.

According to church leaders, several residents were forcibly removed from their homes without prior notice.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Romanus Ageng’a of St. Paul’s Homa Bay Parish condemned the manner in which the evictions were carried out, calling on the Government to give the project a human face.

“The President is coming to Homa Bay for one day. But let that visit not be used as a tool for causing discomfort to families,” said Fr. Ageng’a.

“One of our faithful was evicted in a very inhuman manner. Let the government have a human face in implementing this project,” he added.

Photos from the site show contractors at work, signaling the government's urgency to meet the event’s deadline ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations.

