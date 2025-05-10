Athlete blocked at finish line to allow Governor to cross first (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A recent incident at a local marathon has sparked controversy after an athlete was reportedly blocked at the finish line to allow a Governor to cross first.

In the video circulating online, a runner in a yellow shirt appears to be obstructed by the Governor’s bodyguards as he approaches the finish line.

Shortly after, a Governor, who had been trailing behind, is seen crossing the finish line ahead of the athlete.

The incident has led to widespread criticism from social media users, who have expressed concerns over the apparent preferential treatment given to the Governor.

Watch the video.

A Runner wanted to overtake Enugu state Governor during a Marathon race and security Blocked him pic.twitter.com/RDJ6GvbX4t — Gossip Mill Nigeria (@GossipMillNaija) May 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST