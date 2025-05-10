DRAMA as grave diggers stop a burial ceremony in Bungoma and demand payment (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A burial ceremony in Bungoma County descended into chaos when gravediggers disrupted the proceedings, demanding payment for their services.

The incident occurred during the burial of a local resident, where the gravediggers confronted the pastors presiding over the ceremony, insisting on immediate compensation.

Despite attempts by the clergy to calm the situation, the youths remained adamant, leading to a tense standoff.

The bereaved family was ultimately compelled to pay the gravediggers before the burial could proceed.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as grave diggers stop a burial ceremony in Bungoma and demand payment pic.twitter.com/2MZ08nTitI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST