Trending! Rogue food delivery guy caught on camera eating client’s food during delivery (VIDEO)



Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A rogue delivery rider is trending online after being caught on camera eating a customer’s food.

In a viral video shared on X, the rider is seen parked by the roadside, opening the delivery bag as another man joins him in eating the contents.

Unaware they were being filmed, the duo used their bare hands to handle and eat the food.

Several disgruntled customers have since come forward, claiming they too have been victims of similar incidents involving unprofessional riders tampering with or consuming orders before delivery.

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

