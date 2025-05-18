The moment rogue medics at Scion Hospital in Imara Daima were confronted after a baby died inside a woman’s womb due to negligence (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Tension gripped Scion Hospital in Imara Daima after a heartbreaking incident involving the death of an unborn baby due to medical negligence sparked outrage.

A pregnant woman lost her baby in the womb after she was allegedly denied timely medical attention by staff at the facility.

In a now-viral video, emotional scenes unfolded as furious relatives and friends confronted the healthcare workers, accusing them of ignoring the woman’s distress despite multiple pleas.

The rogue medics were seen running away as tension flared.

Watch the video.

The moment rogue medics at Scion Hospital in Imara Daima were confronted after a baby died inside a woman’s womb due to negligence pic.twitter.com/O9tIKj3Cm6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST