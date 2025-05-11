Anaogopa Kugongewa!! A businesslady shares message from an insecure woman after delivering a birthday cake to her husband







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A Kenyan businesslady has shared a message she received from a woman who accused her of having “too much interest” in her husband-simply for delivering a birthday cake to him.

The youthful entrepreneur had been contracted to deliver a custom-made birthday cake to the married man.

The transaction was business as usual, with no personal interaction beyond the cake handover.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the wife of the client messaged the businesslady directly, instructing her to delete her husband’s number.

In a now-viral post, the businesslady shared screenshots of the conversation, revealing the wife’s insecurities.

The wife’s jealousy seems to stem from the fact that her husband repeatedly mentioned how much he enjoyed the cake, sparking an insecurity that the baker might wreck her marriage.

Her fear that the cake lady might snatch her husband, as she implied in her message, has sparked widespread reactions online.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions, with many sympathizing with the businesslady and calling the wife’s behavior insecure and unwarranted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST