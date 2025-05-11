This conversation between a single mother and her deadbeat baby daddy will make your day - This LADY is brutal (SCREENSHOT)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A leaked screenshot of a conversation between a single mother and her baby daddy has gone viral on social media.

The chat reveals the man had been absent from his children's lives and was now trying to reconnect.

In a humorous twist, the woman pretends he’s called a customer care hotline.

She begins by asking him to choose a language: “Press 1 for English, 2 for Kiswahili.”

Undeterred, the man tries to inquire about the children, but she insists he hasn’t “pressed any button.”

Frustrated, he threatens to involve the children’s welfare office.

The no nonsense bay mama coolly responds, telling him to proceed - while also reminding him to disclose his long history of neglect.

It’s one of the most creative baby mama-baby daddy exchanges the internet has seen.

See the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST