EXPOSED!! An insider reveals how Kericho Senator AARON CHERUIYOT engages in money laundering schemes

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A source has reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and exposed how Kericho Senator and Ruto’s confidant Aaron Cheruiyot enganges in money laundering schemes.
Hi Cyprian,
Please keep my identity hidden.
I have crucial information regarding Senator Aaron Cheruiyot of
Kericho County and his alleged money laundering schemes.
The Senator, I believe, has been quietly using a company called
Sovereign Communication Ltd, where he is a major shareholder, as a front to
wash money.
Sovereign Communications operates as a Safaricom dealership, and
was originally based at Utalii House in Nairobi.
This business has long served as a discreet laundering vehicle
for illicit funds.
But when whispers of suspicion began circulating, the Senator
panicked. He relocated the entire operation to Imara Daima, Nairobi County, a
move seemingly designed to avoid scrutiny.
In a desperate bid to cover his tracks, Cheruiyot fired the
entire workforce at the Utalii House office.
Not only was this aimed at silencing potential internal leaks,
but it was also a cold effort to erase any paper trail connecting him to the
suspicious financial activities.
One notable transaction further exposes the depth of this
alleged scheme.
The luxurious house recently posted online, which has drawn
public attention, is part of the same web. The payment for this property, as I
understand it, was channeled through Sovereign Communication Ltd.
From there, the funds were transferred to I&M Bank, where it
was processed in a way that masked its origin a classic tactic to hide the
traceability of dirty money.
