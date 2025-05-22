EXPOSED!! An insider reveals how Kericho Senator AARON CHERUIYOT engages in money laundering schemes







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A source has reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and exposed how Kericho Senator and Ruto’s confidant Aaron Cheruiyot enganges in money laundering schemes.

Read..

Hi Cyprian,

Please keep my identity hidden.

I have crucial information regarding Senator Aaron Cheruiyot of Kericho County and his alleged money laundering schemes.

The Senator, I believe, has been quietly using a company called Sovereign Communication Ltd, where he is a major shareholder, as a front to wash money.

Sovereign Communications operates as a Safaricom dealership, and was originally based at Utalii House in Nairobi.

This business has long served as a discreet laundering vehicle for illicit funds.

But when whispers of suspicion began circulating, the Senator panicked. He relocated the entire operation to Imara Daima, Nairobi County, a move seemingly designed to avoid scrutiny.

In a desperate bid to cover his tracks, Cheruiyot fired the entire workforce at the Utalii House office.

Not only was this aimed at silencing potential internal leaks, but it was also a cold effort to erase any paper trail connecting him to the suspicious financial activities.

One notable transaction further exposes the depth of this alleged scheme.

The luxurious house recently posted online, which has drawn public attention, is part of the same web. The payment for this property, as I understand it, was channeled through Sovereign Communication Ltd.

From there, the funds were transferred to I&M Bank, where it was processed in a way that masked its origin a classic tactic to hide the traceability of dirty money.