Veteran media personality FRED OBACHI MACHOKA demands apology from ROBERT ALAI over ‘HIV remarks’







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to blogger-turned-politician Robert Alai, demanding a public apology over defamatory remarks made during a recent online altercation.

Speaking through his lawyer, Danson Omari, Machoka warned that legal action will be pursued if the Kileleshwa Ward MCA fails to offer an unreserved public apology that is "loud and clear for all Kenyans to hear."

The demand follows explosive claims made by the outspoken ODM politician, who alleged on social media that Machoka is living with HIV and on ARVs.

Machoka has strongly denied the allegation, calling it false, harmful, and profoundly disrespectful.

“This is not just a personal attack - it’s a serious and reckless statement that has caused unnecessary emotional distress,” said Omari.

See the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST