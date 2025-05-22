Actress DOREA CHEGE fiercely defends her fiancé DJ DIBUL amid cheating allegations - ‘Nobody will ever come between us’







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kenyan actress and content creator, Dorea Chege, is choosing love and loyalty over rumors, standing firmly by her fiancé, Dickson Ndegwa better known as DJ Dibul, despite swirling cheating allegations.

The popular Kikuyu music DJ has recently been accused of cheating with multiple women, some allegedly in his car and Airbnbs, while Dorea was pregnant.

The drama unfolded just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child, with several women coming forward, prompting public speculation and online chatter.

One lady, who claims to be a friend of one of the alleged side chicks, even reached out to Dorea with supposed “evidence.”

While the mother of one initially ignored the allegations, she recently broke her silence with a nonchalant response.

“I’m not the one who cheated, so I have nothing to say.”

However, in a heartfelt update on their joint YouTube channel, Dorea, best known for her role as Maggie in Maria, declared:

“There is nobody in this world who will ever come between us. It’s us against the world until the wheels fall off.”

She went further, calling out one of the accusers for being “obsessed” with DJ Dibul and fabricating stories.

In the same breath, she acknowledges that being in the spotlight complicates relationships but they have learned to trust each other.

“He’s a DJ, I’m an actress - our careers mean we’re always around people.”

“That’s why we’ve built trust and agreed not to touch each other’s phones.”

