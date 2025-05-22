Secret is out! LADY reveals how women cheat better and are rarely caught unlike men in viral post







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A bold statement by a lady named Yvonne Funmi has stirred up conversation online after she claimed that women cheat just like men, but are simply better at not getting caught.

In a viral Facebook post, Yvonne declared that women are more strategic and emotionally calculated when it comes to cheating, unlike men who she described as “careless” and “sloppy.”

“Women cheat better. They just don’t get caught,” she wrote.

“Men run shift like apprentices. Careless. Obvious. Sloppy.”

“But a woman? She can cheat, greet you with a kiss, and still serve you food with peace of mind.”

She explained that while men often cheat out of excitement, women cheat with intention, only after emotionally checking out of the relationship.

