Government Spokesperson ISAAC MWAURA clarifies KARUA’s deportation from Tanzania and denies any political motive







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has addressed the deportation of veteran lawyer and politician Martha Karua from Tanzania.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Mwaura clarified that the Tanzanian Government acted within its sovereign rights and that the decision had nothing to do with Karua’s position as an opposition figure in Kenya.

“If a certain government has information about a particular individual - whether in government or opposition—it has the right to admit or deny them entry.”

“It is not about political affiliation,” Mwaura stated.

“We cannot question that decision; it was purely a sovereign move by Tanzania.”

Mwaura also emphasized that Kenya’s diplomatic relations with Tanzania remain intact.

“There is no diplomatic spat. Every country retains the right to determine who enters its territory,” he said.

However, Karua criticized Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry for failing to act promptly, claiming that her deportation was poorly handled.

Efforts by the East African Law Society to engage Kenyan officials on the matter reportedly went unanswered, sparking fresh concerns over the region’s diplomatic coordination.

Karua, was denied entry into Tanzania on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, in what she believes is a politically motivated move linked to her support for Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu.

Karua has been vocal in pushing for his release and the dismissal of what she terms “politically motivated charges”

The Kenyan DAILY POST