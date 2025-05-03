A LADY SHOCKED to find ARVs in her boyfriend’s wardrobe (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - A young lady is still reeling in shock after uncovering a heartbreaking secret about her boyfriend - he is HIV positive.

The discovery came months into their seemingly perfect relationship.

According to reports, the woman stumbled upon a box of antiretroviral (ARV) medication hidden in her boyfriend’s wardrobe.

Disturbed and confused, she took a photo of the drugs and sent it to a close friend, seeking clarity and emotional support.

What makes the situation more devastating is that the man had been treating her like a queen, showering her with love, gifts, and constant reassurances.

He had even spoken about marriage, giving her every reason to believe their future together was secure.

Little did she know that he was living with the deadly virus all along and had not disclosed it.

The revelation has left the woman feeling betrayed, not just emotionally but also in terms of her health and trust.

It's unclear whether the couple had been engaging in unprotected intimacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST