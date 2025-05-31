VIDEO of RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, ordering Western leaders to dance for him like little children sparks reactions (WATCH)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, is once again at the center of social media debate after a video surfaced showing him commanding a group of Western Kenya leaders to dance for him at a public function.

In the widely circulated clip, Farouk is heard instructing the leaders to dance using a commanding tone, prompting loud cheers and laughter from the crowd.

The leaders, seemingly eager to please, comply and take turns dancing as the crowd cheers them on.

Many Kenyans online expressed outrage, accusing Farouk of arrogance and publicly belittling elected leaders.

Critics argue that the video underscores the growing culture of sycophancy and unchecked power among presidential allies.

Farouk Kibet is no stranger to controversy.

Known for his behind-the-scenes influence in State House, he is often described as one of the most powerful unelected individuals in President Ruto’s inner circle.

Watch the video.

RUTO’s powerful PA, FAROUK KIBET, orders Western leaders to dance for him pic.twitter.com/4rNB80Dfjr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2025

