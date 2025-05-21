What this cheeky Slay Queen did to a man in a bus in Nairobi has left netizens talking - The guy didn’t see it coming (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Using public transport in Kenya can be stressful, as this viral video circulating online shows.

In the clip, a young man is seated calmly in a crowded bus as passengers disembark and others board.

Amid the chaos, a slay queen is accidentally pushed by another passenger and ends up landing on the man’s face.

Visibly annoyed, the man confronts her, but instead of apologising, the woman deliberately presses against him again, leaving him visibly stunned.

Interestingly, a section of male netizens joked that they wouldn’t have minded being in his position.

Watch the video below.

Paradise came to him and he rejected it pic.twitter.com/4Kwy8rzurA — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 20, 2025

