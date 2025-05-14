WANTED! This guy poses as a phone dealer but is a notorious thief - Victims narrate how he stole their gadgets (PHOTO)

Wednesday, May 14,
2025 - A notorious thief posing as a phone dealer has been exposed on X
(formerly Twitter).
He targets victims selling high-end gadgets and he lures
them with a convincing offer, arranging to meet at a hotel to finalize the
deal.
Once there, the conman somehow manages to steal their
phones, laptops, and, in some cases, leaves them with the hotel bill.
As more victims come forward, netizens are urging the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take swift action and arrest
the suspect before he targets more unsuspecting Kenyans.
See the posts below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments