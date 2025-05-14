Trending! See how Gen Zs are roasting ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO with hilarious memes - They are messing with the wrong generation!

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo is facing a backlash from Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter), particularly Gen Z users.
Many youth are questioning President Ruto’s decision to
appoint the 64-year-old former Kiambu Governor to the ICT docket, citing his
lack of tech experience.
Gen Zs have responded with memes mocking Kabogo’s grasp of
digital terminology.
The criticism intensified after Kabogo threatened to shut
down platforms like TikTok and Twitter, accusing young users of misusing them
to criticize the Government.
His remarks have only fueled the online outrage, with many
seeing them as out of touch with today’s digital reality.
See some of the memes below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments