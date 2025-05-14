Trending! See how Gen Zs are roasting ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO with hilarious memes - They are messing with the wrong generation!







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo is facing a backlash from Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter), particularly Gen Z users.

Many youth are questioning President Ruto’s decision to appoint the 64-year-old former Kiambu Governor to the ICT docket, citing his lack of tech experience.

Gen Zs have responded with memes mocking Kabogo’s grasp of digital terminology.

The criticism intensified after Kabogo threatened to shut down platforms like TikTok and Twitter, accusing young users of misusing them to criticize the Government.

His remarks have only fueled the online outrage, with many seeing them as out of touch with today’s digital reality.

See some of the memes below.

