See how this daring LADY caused a scene in Nairobi CBD with this marketing stunt (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A daring marketing stunt by a bold lady in Nairobi’s CBD has left many stunned and sparked mixed reactions online.

In a bold attempt to promote a beauty product meant to boost women's confidence, the lady applied the product right in the middle of the busy city streets.

She even enlisted the help of a male stranger to complete the demonstration, drawing attention from curious passersby.

Despite the startled crowd, she remained unfazed, confidently finishing the routine before strutting away like a true boss lady.

The stunt has since gone viral, with netizens divided.

Some praised her fearless creativity, calling her bold and innovative, while others felt she went overboard in her attempt to gain attention for the brand.

Watch the video below.

