Women who got married in their early 20s and now divorced reveal why they don't recommend it for other women!







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A candid conversation has been unfolding on X (formerly Twitter), where women who married young are opening up about why they now discourage early marriage.

Several women shared that they tied the knot in their early twenties but ended up divorced by their late twenties.

One woman revealed, "I got married at 23 and I’m no longer married. I do not recommend it, especially if the man is significantly older.”

“At 23, I thought I knew everything. I’m turning 27 soon, and now I realize I knew nothing - not even myself."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing;

"Married at 22, divorced by 28. Looking back, I’m a completely different person.”

“I used to be a champion for early marriage, but not anymore.”

“You will change, and it’s better to go through that growth without the weight of wifely expectations."

The Kenyan DAILY POST