Kenyan Slay Queen shocks netizens after revealing her Mubaba came to pick her up in a hearse - See PHOTO and reactions







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A Kenyan slay queen has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing her mubaba picked her up in a hearse!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared the photo of the hearse with the caption;

“Mbabaz amenikujia na hearse.”

Netizens couldn’t hold back, flooding her comments with jokes and memes about the unexpected “last ride.”

See the post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST