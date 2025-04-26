‘Not every coin is clean’ - WANJA NYARARI tells TRIZAH not to accept money from her cheating husband’s friend, DAMA, after she said she will sponsor her album launch

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Wanja Nyarari is breathing fire after city businesswoman Damaris Dama of Dama Mobile Spares said she will sponsor Trizah’s album launch.
Dama is a close friend of Trizah’s cheating husband Karangu
Muraya.
Dama mocked Trizah when she walked out of her toxic marriage
and sided with Karangu.
The flamboyant businesswoman announced on Facebook that
Karangu will pick up a cheque from her office and hand it over to Trizah during
her album launch.
Wanja advised Trizah to turn down the sponsorship deal from
Dama.
“Not every coin is clean. Sometimes it’s not about the
money. It’s about the insult that comes with it,’’ Wanja said.
Wanja said Dama knew Karangu had a side chick and dined with
them, yet she is pretending to support Trizah.
“How does a company claim to support a cause yet send its “help” through the very man who shattered the wife’s dignity? A man whose betrayal was public knowledge, whose affair was no secret?,’’ Wanja posed.
“And worse, this “support” is being pushed by a woman who knew
all along.She knew he had a side chick.She dined with them.She laughed with
them. She celebrated their mockery of the wife,’’ she added.
See her full post.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments