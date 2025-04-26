‘Not every coin is clean’ - WANJA NYARARI tells TRIZAH not to accept money from her cheating husband’s friend, DAMA, after she said she will sponsor her album launch







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Renowned social media personality Wanja Nyarari is breathing fire after city businesswoman Damaris Dama of Dama Mobile Spares said she will sponsor Trizah’s album launch.

Dama is a close friend of Trizah’s cheating husband Karangu Muraya.

Dama mocked Trizah when she walked out of her toxic marriage and sided with Karangu.

The flamboyant businesswoman announced on Facebook that Karangu will pick up a cheque from her office and hand it over to Trizah during her album launch.

Wanja advised Trizah to turn down the sponsorship deal from Dama.

“Not every coin is clean. Sometimes it’s not about the money. It’s about the insult that comes with it,’’ Wanja said.

Wanja said Dama knew Karangu had a side chick and dined with them, yet she is pretending to support Trizah.

“How does a company claim to support a cause yet send its “help” through the very man who shattered the wife’s dignity? A man whose betrayal was public knowledge, whose affair was no secret?,’’ Wanja posed.

“And worse, this “support” is being pushed by a woman who knew all along.She knew he had a side chick.She dined with them.She laughed with them. She celebrated their mockery of the wife,’’ she added.

See her full post.