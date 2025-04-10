Another one bites the dust! Comedian MULAMWA confirms parting ways with girlfriend RUTH K - See his post!







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Kenyan comedian Mulamwah has confirmed his breakup with girlfriend Ruth K, bringing an end to their widely publicized romance.

In a statement shared online, Mulamwah wrote: “Yes, it is true. We have decided to part ways with R.K. It was nice while it lasted.”

The couple began dating in 2022, shortly after Mulamwah’s split from his first baby mama, Carrol Sonie, with whom he shares a daughter, Keilah Oyando, born in 2021.

Mulamwah and Carol’s relationship ended in a dramatic fallout that played out online.

Following the breakup, Mulamwah introduced Ruth K as his new partner, and the two frequently shared their relationship journey online, drawing both admiration and criticism.

Mulamwah and Ruth K share a son, Oyando Junior, who was born on February 10th, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST