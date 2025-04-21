We don’t trust ORENGO with BABA’s life! ODM politician reacts after RAILA’s bodyguard blocked ORENGO from boarding the same chopper with RAILA (PHOTO)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Tensions are simmering between Siaya Governor James Orengo and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, following Orengo’s open criticism of Raila’s alliance with President William Ruto.

Orengo has slammed the alliance as an “abomination,” warning that it risks tying the opposition to the failures of the current regime.

His remarks have triggered a backlash from ODM loyalists and Nyanza professionals, who accuse him of sabotaging efforts aimed at national unity and progress.

The rift became more apparent over the weekend when Raila’s bodyguard was seen blocking Orengo from boarding the same chopper as Raila.

Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, didn’t mince words in his reaction.

Posting on X, he said, “We don’t trust Governor Orengo with Baba’s life. We will sort his place soon. We are not entertaining this nonsense anymore.”

The unfolding drama signals a deeper mistrust within ODM’s inner circle, as Raila’s handlers appear to tighten control around the veteran leader’s inner security and alliances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST