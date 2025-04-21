Monday, April 21, 2025 - American R&B star, Kelis Rogers, popularly known as Kelis, has settled in Kenya, where she is doing large-scale farming.
The Milkshake hitmaker shared a video showing her
expansive farm, which is next to a wildlife park.
She has erected a solar-powered fence to keep the crops safe
from wild animals such as elephants.
Kelis came to Kenya for a short visit and fell in love with
the country, prompting her to buy land.
When she's not in Kenya, she's is in Temecula, California,
where she lives with her family on a 26-acre farm.
Kelis Rogers was born and raised in Harlem in New York City
to an African American jazz musician, then Pentecostal minister father Kenneth
and a Chinese-Puerto Rican fashion designer mother, Eveliss.
Word also has it that the 44-year-old singer is having an
affair with ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, whose appetite for women is
well-known.
Watch a video of her farm.
American singer-songwriter Kelis Rogers, known for Milkshake, now owns a farm in Kenya! He’s cultivating raw land near Nairobi with sustainable practices, like a solar-powered fence to protect crops from wildlife! pic.twitter.com/D2wUBgCZmW— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 21, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments