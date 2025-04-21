





Monday, April 21, 2025 - American R&B star, Kelis Rogers, popularly known as Kelis, has settled in Kenya, where she is doing large-scale farming.

The Milkshake hitmaker shared a video showing her expansive farm, which is next to a wildlife park.

She has erected a solar-powered fence to keep the crops safe from wild animals such as elephants.

Kelis came to Kenya for a short visit and fell in love with the country, prompting her to buy land.

When she's not in Kenya, she's is in Temecula, California, where she lives with her family on a 26-acre farm.

Kelis Rogers was born and raised in Harlem in New York City to an African American jazz musician, then Pentecostal minister father Kenneth and a Chinese-Puerto Rican fashion designer mother, Eveliss.

Word also has it that the 44-year-old singer is having an affair with ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, whose appetite for women is well-known.

Watch a video of her farm.

American singer-songwriter Kelis Rogers, known for Milkshake, now owns a farm in Kenya! He’s cultivating raw land near Nairobi with sustainable practices, like a solar-powered fence to protect crops from wildlife! pic.twitter.com/D2wUBgCZmW — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 21, 2025

